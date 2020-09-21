Opinion/Editorial: Postal Service deserves to get a break

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a lot of bile directed toward the U.S. Postal Services these days. Things other than snow, rain, heat or gloom of night seem to be keeping carriers from their appointed rounds.

…Today the main impediment to acceptable postal service is not the weather. As is the case in so many things, it’s the money.

The Postal Service is deep in debt, leading to cuts in service. Much is written about the rampant inefficiency of the organization. Politicians and others blame incompetency, laziness and unions.

Give the USPS a break. Much of the red ink it’s hemorrhaging was produced by an act of Congress 14 years ago.

In 2006, a Republican-led Congress, with bipartisan support, passed the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act. The act decreed that the USPS, unlike any other federal agency, had to create a $72 billion fund to pay for its workers’ post-retirement health care costs for up to 75 years in the future.

Without this requirement, according to the Institute for Policy Studies, the Postal Service would have had an operating profit for the six years leading up to 2019.