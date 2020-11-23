Opinion/Editorial: Positives in census initiative

Entering 2020, Virginia leaders anticipated challenges in transitioning to a new census system.

Just a decade ago, “mail” still was the key method for people to participate. In October 2010, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that 74% of households “filled out and mailed back” their forms.

The 2020 census added new self-response options: by phone and online. And right as initial mailers hit households reminding people to participate via the new choices, COVID-19 hit pandemic status.

“We spent a year planning for how we were going to kick off on April 1 with the start of the census and, all of a sudden, that plan looked very different for everybody — at a state level, at a local level, at stakeholder [and] individual […] levels,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson during last week’s final Virginia Complete Count Commission meeting, which was held virtually. “Everything had to pivot.”

Imagine if the pivot had to happen without digital infrastructure in place. The silver lining of conducting a census during a pandemic was that it built a blueprint for an online future.