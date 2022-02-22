Opinion/editorial: Poll shows moderation, not extremism

A newly released poll shows that Virginia voters may have better sense than partisans in the General Assembly and the governor’s office. Those responding to questions from Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership answered with level-headed moderation and realistic expectations when asked about issues embroiling the legislature and the governor’s office in confrontation.

The results of interviews with 701 Virginia registered voters found huge support for Youngkin’s plan to cut the state’s 2.5% grocery tax. But the governor’s plans to use the state’s budget surplus to fund more tax cuts fared poorly. Roughly 59% of respondents preferred to use the surplus to shore up education, public safety and social services. Just 38% said the extra money should go to tax cuts and rebates.

Voters strongly endorsed Youngkin’s initiative to require a police officer in every school.

But Youngkin’s plan to shed his moderate image in his first month and pander to the extreme elements of the Republican base did not resonate with rank and file Virginians, the poll indicated.

Respondents strongly repudiated Youngkin’s race-baiting. After taking office Jan. 15, the governor chose to make his first executive order a ban on teaching anything “divisive” in public schools. This included what Youngkin called “Critical Race Theory.” Then, he opened a tip line so Virginians could rat out schools and each other over racial divisions.

The poll showed little taste for this ugly wedge issue intended to split Black and White Virginians. By a 63% to 33% margin, poll respondents supported teaching how racism continues to impact American society. Opposition to a ban on discussing Critical Race Theory, which is not taught in public schools, was also overwhelming. Roughly 57% opposed the governor’s ban and just 35% supported it.

That says something about the mood of people. It reinforces the notion that the fringes of either major party do not come close to making up the majority. If roughly two in three find a more mainstream approach to governing preferable, that is good news indeed.

Voters who spoke to the pollsters clearly supported an environmental agenda of sustainable energy that acknowledged the risks of climate change at roughly the same time that scientific data showed sea levels rose a foot in the past century.

The other wedge issue in the state and nation concerns mask and vaccine mandates in approaching the pandemic. Here, too, good sense appears to have prevailed beyond the politicization of public health. The idea that wearing masks or getting vaccinated represents a political litmus test for liberals and conservatives defies reasonable behavior. The whole construct invites silliness. Those who were too afraid of COVID-19 became paralyzed. Those who believed former President Donald Trump’s dismissal of the risks became reckless.

The poll revealed measured thinking. A majority of the voters interviewed by CNU wanted vaccine mandates for first responders, teachers and medical providers. A majority opposed mandates for elementary and middle school students. That may not align exactly with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. but it grades risk. Those who face the greatest interaction with the infected get the most protection. Those who research shows very rarely face life-threatening complications from COVID infections get some leeway.

Poll results on mask mandates do the same thing. A majority of voters—56%—told CNU that health data and health experts, not parents (41%), should determine mask rules in schools. This revelation comes as Youngkin prohibited schools from deciding on mask mandates and then pushed through a state law to codify that order by convincing three Democrats in the State Senate to defect from their party to swing the vote.

All of this raises questions about politicians’ priorities compared to their actual representation of the majority of constituents who make up the mainstream.

Sure, after 10 years of trending Democratic, the governor’s office and House of Delegates turned Republican. But Quentin Kidd, the Wason Center’s academic director, said it best.

“It is not,” he told The Daily Progress, “like the Virginia of the last decade changed overnight and became Donald Trump’s fantasy.”

Correction: The Daily Progress editorial on Feb. 21 mistakenly listed Hannah Graham’s name as Heather Graham.