Opinion/Editorial: Politicians' sloganeering poses danger

But far more dangerous is what such slogans do, how they exploit our susceptibility to nostalgia, our penchant for editing and burnishing the past into something far simpler, fairer and greater than it was.

They hint at some better tomorrow that will be summoned by going backward, though seldom explain how it will be achieved.

Rather, they fuel dissatisfaction with the present and suggest — if not overtly naming — some scapegoat responsible for ruining things, whomever it was that things need to be taken “back” from.

The clarion call to which we are all so neurologically susceptible is an appeal to emotion, not reason.

And make no mistake. Such slogans work.

Research in Europe suggests the majority of those over 35 think the world used to be a better place. Further, men, the unemployed and the economically anxious are most prone to such feelings of nostalgia. And such feelings are often triggered by negative moods, anxiety and insecurity.

Yearning for retreat to a time of order and predictability serves as our internal stabilizing mechanism.

Yet, if there’s a recurring lesson for humanity, it is that time runs in one direction.