Opinion/Editorial: Police violations are harmful

The deletion from the force of two Charlottesville police officers following determinations that they violated department policies and citizens’ rights is disheartening for its impact on the community and its confirmation of officer misjudgments.

One case went through a judicial process.

Former Officer Jeffrey Jaeger was convicted of assault in General District Court in connection with his arrest of a man who was found screaming at a woman about their children.

Police Chief RaShall Brackney said body camera video shows Jaeger grabbing Andre Henderson, putting his arm behind his back and briskly walking him down a concrete ramp before slamming him into a wooden fence.

No disorderly conduct charges were filed against Henderson, but he was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court in Fairfax County — a warrant of which he said he was unaware.

With no charges from his verbal altercation with the woman, then essentially the man was slammed into the fence over his failure to show up in court. That level of force could be considered wrong in such a circumstance.

A district court agreed that the arrest amounted to assault. Jaeger is appealing that decision.