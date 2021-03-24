Opinion/Editorial: Police violations are harmful

The deletion from the force of two Charlottesville police officers following determinations that they violated department policies and citizens’ rights is disheartening for its impact on the community and its confirmation of officer misjudgments.
One case went through a judicial process.
Former Officer Jeffrey Jaeger was convicted of assault in General District Court in connection with his arrest of a man who was found screaming at a woman about their children.
Police Chief RaShall Brackney said body camera video shows Jaeger grabbing Andre Henderson, putting his arm behind his back and briskly walking him down a concrete ramp before slamming him into a wooden fence.
No disorderly conduct charges were filed against Henderson, but he was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court in Fairfax County — a warrant of which he said he was unaware.
With no charges from his verbal altercation with the woman, then essentially the man was slammed into the fence over his failure to show up in court. That level of force could be considered wrong in such a circumstance.
A district court agreed that the arrest amounted to assault. Jaeger is appealing that decision.
The second case was handled through a police internal affairs investigation.
Brackney said Officer Joseph B. Wood violated policy by detaining and searching LaQuinn Gilmore and using force to take him to the ground without sufficient cause.
The officer pulled his cruiser behind a Mercury Grand Marquis parked on Monticello Avenue. Gilmore was in front of the car, vomiting.
Wood at first asks if Gilmore is alright. Gilmore replies that he’s fine; it’s just that the antibiotics he’s taking are making him sick. The initial exchange, heard on the officer’s body camera video, seems cordial.
As Wood turns to leave, Gilmore says: “Cops be playing too much, man.”
There was no threat in these words; they were simply Gilmore’s opinion, protected by the First Amendment.
But Wood comes back and asks to see Gilmore’s driver’s license.
Gilmore walks away without complying and continues to make remarks, such as an apparent appeal to the neighborhood to “be sure you all wake up in case he pulls a weapon.”
Wood continues to ask for Gilmore’s license. Eventually, he takes Gilmore to the ground, handcuffs him and searches for a weapon.
The internal affairs investigation showed that Wood “failed to articulate or justify his reason” to Gilmore for the demand to see his license, Brackney said.
Wood had said in his report that he’d observed Gilmore driving. Gilmore turned out not to have had a driver’s license, police said. But because Wood didn’t give his reason to Gilmore himself, that made the takedown a violation of policy.
It’s also easy to see this incident as an example of an officer inappropriately using his authority.
The key is the fact that had Wood turned away, but then demanded to see a license only after Gilmore made a comment that could be interpreted as critical of police.
Gilmore keeps saying he hasn’t done anything wrong, and Wood says, “I know you haven’t” but still insists on the license.
Brackney acknowledged this: “Wood immediately re-engaged. Wood … reacted solely upon being challenged.”
Police officers possess a huge amount of power — and lethal power, at that.
They should not be using their position to take revenge on someone for speaking out. Gilmore’s comments were neither threatening nor a direct challenge to the officer. Wood’s “re-engagement” looks like professional authority misused to address a perceived personal criticism.
Brackney admitted that the officers’ actions “erode the community’s confidence and elevate fears that … people of color will be brutalized, over-policed or under-protected.”