Opinion/Editorial: Please drive to arrive alive

If you haven’t made your reservations for a beach trip or a mountain getaway, do so now. Some locations in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, for instance, report solid bookings through October.

“Some particularly enthusiastic travelers are literally getting their final vaccine shot and coming straight into our retail locations to book a trip,” AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Martha Mitchell Meade told us.

Consider these figures that portend a busier summer on Virginia’s roads.

The coronavirus continues to affect driving patterns in the U.S. Morning traffic is below prepandemic levels in most places, per The Wall Street Journal, as many people continue to work remotely.

Weekday afternoon traffic, however, is increasing — and is even heavier is some places than before the pandemic struck, according to Inrix, a transportation analytics company. An Inrix analysis shows that in more than 40 of the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S., roads are more congested likely because of an uptick in afternoon shopping and “leisure-type trips,” as well as deliveries.