Opinion/Editorial: Plastic-bag taxes must effect real change

Recently, Roanoke became the first Virginia locality to institute a 5-cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery, convenience and drug stores.

The General Assembly passed legislation just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving cities and counties the option to levy the disposable bag fee. The Code of Virginia states that revenue must go toward environmental cleanup efforts, waste reduction education programs, pollution and litter mitigation initiatives, or the provision of reusable bags to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Women, Infants and Children Program recipients.

Per The Roanoke Times, the ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1. A share of the revenue will help merchants implement the tax. The Virginia Department of Taxation also will create guidelines that offer definitions on issues such as: Which stores will the rule apply to?

We are interested to see how effective the plastic bag tax will be. It has to generate a real behavior change among Virginians: less dependency on plastic.

Single-use plastics are everywhere in our daily lives, from containers and cutlery in takeout restaurant orders, to plastic bags filled with items from a grocery store or pharmacy. The environmental harms of these materials add up.