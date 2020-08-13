Opinion/Editorial: Planned OK of bridge funds is welcome

Among the major infrastructure projects moving forward in our community is this: replacing the decaying Belmont Bridge.
Thank you, Charlottesville City Council.
The Council recently conducted its first reading of a measure allocating $15.3 million to the bridge replacement. (A first reading is an introduction, alerting the public to an upcoming vote. The vote to approve the money will come at a subsequent meeting.)
Like the Albemarle County Courthouse, addressed in this space on Aug. 10, the Belmont Bridge — not too distant from the courthouse — has long been in need of attention.
Built in 1961, it had an expected life-span of 50 years. The bridge carries about 14,000 vehicles a day up and over the Buckingham Branch railroad. The city decided to replace it in 2003.
After the recession of 2008, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced it would have to cut back on the financial support it had promised.
Planning for the project proceeded, however, with a process of collecting public opinion and creating the design for a replacement. The first redesign concept met with public opposition.
Complicating matters, a group of private citizens convened a design forum, which produced a proposal to eliminate the bridge and simply have an at-grade street crossing. But having pedestrians, cyclists and cars cross the railroad track clearly was a bad idea, and the city went back to the drawing board.
Additional professional and public input then was steered through what was called the PLACE Design Task Force. That process produced a couple of options for an underpass design rather than a bridge, because that was believed to be more aesthetically appropriate to the nearby Downtown Mall.
Again, some members of the public complained (in some cases due to the length and uncertainty of the process, rather than to the designs themselves). And, again, a private group — this time an architectural firm — added to the complexities by presenting its own version of an underpass.
City Council chose one of the official versions presented by its design consulting firm.
Then … the consulting company went out of business. By this point, the project was beginning to seem jinxed — if you believe in such things.
A new firm took over in 2017. And, yes, the project went through yet another series of design and public input sessions.
This time, an exhausted public said they just wanted a functional bridge that would get the job done — no underpass, no street crossing. The new design does, however, include many of the amenities important to Charlottesvillians: a 7-foot-wide bicycle lane, a 10-foot-wide sidewalk, bike racks, benches, another sidewalk beneath the bridge, a staircase to the lower level.
The $15.3 million to be allocated soon comes from $12.1 million in state funding and $3.2 million in federal money. Overall, the project will be supported by $14.8 million in state funding and $3.2 million in federal money, plus $13 million from the city. Charlottesville already has been buying up right-of-way. Construction bids will be sought in the fall.
The current bridge has exceeded its expected lifespan, and is overdue for replacement. This step toward remedying that situation is welcome, indeed.
