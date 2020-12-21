Opinion/Editorial: Passenger rail gets new boost

Well, that was quick.

On Dec. 16 in this space, we discussed the advantages of the new Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, which advocates say will have a better chance of pursuing long-term passenger rail projects because of greater flexibility in the structure of government authorities.

Among those intended projects is the Commonwealth Corridor, an east-west connection from Hampton Roads to Roanoke and beyond. That connector would serve Charlottesville.

And on Dec. 16, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a $50 million budget amendment to extend passenger rail service from Roanoke to Christiansburg, part of the Commonwealth Corridor route.

One reason for building the connector is to better connect the state’s colleges and universities. Christiansburg sits between Virginia Tech and Radford University, so service to that town would provide access to both higher-learning institutions. Charlottesville-area residents attending Tech or Radford could go by train, presumably connecting to campus via dedicated buses.