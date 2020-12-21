Opinion/Editorial: Passenger rail gets new boost

Well, that was quick.
On Dec. 16 in this space, we discussed the advantages of the new Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, which advocates say will have a better chance of pursuing long-term passenger rail projects because of greater flexibility in the structure of government authorities.
Among those intended projects is the Commonwealth Corridor, an east-west connection from Hampton Roads to Roanoke and beyond. That connector would serve Charlottesville.
And on Dec. 16, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a $50 million budget amendment to extend passenger rail service from Roanoke to Christiansburg, part of the Commonwealth Corridor route.
One reason for building the connector is to better connect the state’s colleges and universities. Christiansburg sits between Virginia Tech and Radford University, so service to that town would provide access to both higher-learning institutions. Charlottesville-area residents attending Tech or Radford could go by train, presumably connecting to campus via dedicated buses.
The Commonwealth Connector is also promoted as a benefit to business. Forty-five percent of Virginia’s jobs are located in the areas to be served by the passenger route. Rather than driving, executives could travel by train and conduct work in transit, to cite just one example of how passenger rail could aid businesses.
Eighty-five percent of Virginia residents live along the corridor and would see improved travel options.
And, of course, replacing individual vehicular travel with rail travel would cut pollution — 800,000 gallons of gasoline and 15.4 million pounds of carbon pollution annually, according to predictions.
Extending north-south access to Christiansburg would serve Charlottesville, but the bigger gain may come when passenger rail service is provided to and from Richmond, a link that also is part of the corridor’s projected route. Such access would tie Charlottesville more closely to the capital, improving access to Virginia’s political center as well as to businesses and universities.
And any extension, north-south or east-west, could boost local tourism by making it easier for people to visit from the Christiansburg or the Richmond areas.
These are exciting times for passenger rail supporters — and for supporters of Charlottesville business, education, recreation and anti-pollution interests.
Information link: http://www.vhsr.com/sites/default/files/2019-09/VCC%20Report%20Final.pdf
