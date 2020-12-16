Opinion/Editorial: Passenger rail future gets boost

More immediate projects include track acquisition from the CSX freight company and construction of a new bridge over the Potomac River into Washington, where the outdated and inadequate Long Bridge continually creates bottlenecks in north-south traffic. Eliminating this traffic jam could open the way for improved or expanded service between Washington and Charlottesville. It certainly is necessary for the dreamed-of plan of running passenger trains hourly between Washington and Richmond.

In addition to being a step removed from political influence, the VPRA also has greater power to leverage long-term projects. The authority will be part of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation — but the department itself is prevented from making commitments beyond a six-year time frame; rail projects can take up to 10 years to come to fruition. The authority also will be able to own infrastructure and will have more flexibility negotiating with partners such as Amtrak.

The commonwealth already has experience with a similar entity in the Virginia Port Authority. The VPRA is seen as following that precedent.

Virginia slowly has been gaining increased public support for passenger rail, and Charlottesville’s rail success has been part of that story. Now critical mass has been reached to give Virginia its own rail authority — a move that could further boost passenger service for our community.