Opinion/Editorial: Pass savings to customers

One entity that’s floating through the pandemic just fine is the Albemarle County Service Authority.

Think about it: People still need their water and sewer services.

The authority learned recently that it is eyeing a $2.4 million surplus for the fiscal year ended June 30.

“Typically, what we do is, we will roll that money over to try to help reduce future rates,” Executive Director Gary O’Connell told The Daily Progress.

Two-point-four million dollars is a significant amount of money, and customers will be more accepting of the surplus if they know the money will benefit them through rate savings.

The authority already had decided not to raise customer rates for the current fiscal year. And it is not currently enforcing disconnections for non-payment, a practice that Mr. O’Connell expects to continue through the holidays.

Some of the surplus also will go to pay raises and to employee bonuses related to the COVID pandemic.

These and other internal improvements are good uses of funds — but the most important is protecting customer rates. The ACSA’s policy of using surpluses to avoid fee increases should continue.