Opinion/Editorial: Partners: UVa and community

Not much more than a year after the University of Virginia created its Equity Center — an initiative to work with Charlottesville partners on addressing racial and socioeconomic inequality — the program has found a home appropriately situated on West Main Street, where town and gown have long been linked.
Several other programs also will take up residence at the former Albemarle Hotel building, 617 W. Main St. — the offices of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Academic Outreach and Community Partnerships at UVa Health. This amalgamation is being called the Center for Community Partnerships at UVa.
“The work we’ll be doing here and the partnerships we’re building are really driven by those core priorities [of] affordable housing, the local economy, early childhood education and jobs and wages,” said Ben Allen, executive director of the Equity Center, when the West Main decision was announced.
There have long been partnerships between the university and its neighbors, recognized by residents and officials from all three locally intertwined entities — Charlottesville, UVa and Albemarle County. Those partnerships in the past have involved land-use planning and other government issues, or student volunteerism for area charities, to cite a couple of examples.
The Equity Center focuses on a topic that is front and center for the present and future.
“You have a true collective, of community, government, universities and the private sector, working together toward something that has been driving this nation crazy — these questions of inequity and inequality,” Willie “J.R.” Fleming, an Equity Center board member, told UVa Today last year. “I’m looking forward to seeing this as a model for the country to follow.”
Now, with its UVa neighbors, the program has a physical presence in the Charlottesville community that will enhance its visibility and facilitate more cooperation between UVa and the city.
In addition to being part of the link between town and gown, the location also sits near sites with special meaning in the community’s quest for equity — including Vinegar Hill, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, and some public housing developments.
The university has said it does not intend to usurp or duplicate the work of existing programs, but instead to make UVa’s expertise and research available to community partners as they work on equity issues.
But where such programs don’t yet exist, the Equity Center can take — and has taken — direct action. For instance, in the wake of the Flint, Michigan, water-quality scandal, faculty and students worked with rural community leaders, with high school students, and with Virginia Tech scientists to test drinking water. Where problems were discovered, the team created and implemented solutions so that residents could have safe drinking water.
Similarly, Community Partnerships at UVa Health is dedicated to increasing trust and collaboration among and between UVa and community leaders throughout the planning district, with the aim of improving residents’ health.
Having these and other programs at one location will allow them to better communicate and collaborate with each other, leveraging their power as change-makers.
And that’s in addition to the advantages of communicating and collaborating with Charlottesville, its programs and its residents as a result of the center’s prominent and accessible location.
The partnership center and its West Main headquarters ultimately are the product of UVa President Jim Ryan’s long-term goal of improving university-community relations and addressing real-life social and economic problems.
Establishment of the Center for Community Partnerships is a major milestone in that effort. It is tangible evidence that the university is serious about local partnerships. And not just serious but expeditious: This is an initiative that has not gotten tangled up in bureaucracy or slowed down by interminable analysis.
Congratulations to UVa on its quick and effective work in opening the new center.
