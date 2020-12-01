Opinion/Editorial: Partners: UVa and community

“You have a true collective, of community, government, universities and the private sector, working together toward something that has been driving this nation crazy — these questions of inequity and inequality,” Willie “J.R.” Fleming, an Equity Center board member, told UVa Today last year. “I’m looking forward to seeing this as a model for the country to follow.”

Now, with its UVa neighbors, the program has a physical presence in the Charlottesville community that will enhance its visibility and facilitate more cooperation between UVa and the city.

In addition to being part of the link between town and gown, the location also sits near sites with special meaning in the community’s quest for equity — including Vinegar Hill, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, and some public housing developments.

The university has said it does not intend to usurp or duplicate the work of existing programs, but instead to make UVa’s expertise and research available to community partners as they work on equity issues.