Opinion/Editorial: Parole controversy continues

In a story based on the full draft version of the OSIG report, the Richmond Times-Dispatch cites several cases, among them that of Anthony Anderson, sentenced to two life terms plus 85 years for crimes committed at age 16 that included helping to kill a corrections officer, killing another man in an unsuccessful robbery, raping a woman, and robbing two businesses.

With Bennett at the helm, the board granted Anderson parole in 2018. Then two years later, according to the report, she unilaterally removed him from parole supervision — in violation of existing policies.

The draft report says that Bennett went on a parole-release spree in her final 10 days on the job. Anderson was one of 103 parolees whom she discharged from supervision “at her sole discretion,” according to the report. Sixty-nine of those people had been serving life sentences — or even life sentences plus additional time — indicating that they had committed egregious crimes.

For parolees who had been serving life sentences or more, policy required them to complete the rest of their sentences under supervision. The only way around that stipulation was for their parole officers to recommend the end of supervision, and then for the parole board to formally concur.

Bennett skipped both these steps, according to the report.