Opinion/Editorial: Parking issue takes a detour

First, we learned that an increase in Albemarle County’s and Charlottesville’s court activity wasn’t as sharp as expected. A projected increase in court cases had pushed the county to expand its court facilities, but the more recent news allowed it to revise plans for the space it will share with the city in downtown Charlottesville.
Now comes word that Charlottesville will not build a new parking garage to help accommodate those court services as originally anticipated.
The two events are tangentially related, but Charlottesville’s decision stems more from other concerns than from a downgraded evaluation of the courts’ growth.
Indeed, Charlottesville still will have to meet its responsibility under a city-county agreement to provide 90 parking spaces for the county’s use.
Albemarle once had considered moving its court facilities to a proposed new complex outside the city limits. That was protested by the law community as inefficient for court users, who now can combine business at both city and county facilities located in Charlottesville’s Court Square. Moving county courts also would remove a certain amount of business from the city, costing it revenue.
But since inadequate parking was one of the reasons for a proposed county move, Charlottesville agreed to guarantee parking for county needs in order to keep the county courts downtown.
With an expected uptick in court cases and other types of business, and with some complaints from visitors that parking already was insufficient, City Council agreed to remedy the situation by building a new garage. The structure would cover an existing surface parking lot now co-owned by city and county and extend into an adjoining parcel now occupied by a convenience store and a restaurant.
Almost immediately, some activists began protesting the proposal, with the argument that Charlottesville should not be accommodating more cars but instead should be discouraging their use while encouraging alternative transportation.
That idealistic viewpoint did not encompass the realities on the ground: If the county courthouse was to remain downtown, county residents would need to arrive from a distance for court employment and appointments. That means automobiles. Public transportation, with its lack of range and flexibility, just wouldn’t cut it.
But critics also pointed to the cost of the garage as a problem, particularly since a reconstituted City Council is placing more emphasis on equity and social justice and is shifting city funds in that direction. Construction of the new garage was expected to cost around $10 million — and that’s not counting the price of the commercial land that would have to be acquired.
Finally, critics cited the eradication of two long-standing downtown businesses and the corresponding hardship for business owners, inconvenience to customers and loss of tax revenue for the city.
Public dissatisfaction with the proposed garage seemed to be growing, and this week the council formally joined that trend by voting to no longer pursue the garage.
Just prior to that, several Albemarle County supervisors told The Daily Progress that they were not concerned about cancellation of the garage. The city-county agreement sets up contingencies for such an occurrence.
Charlottesville remains obligated to supply the agreed-upon parking, in the existing surface lot and/or in the lower levels of the nearby Market Street garage. Still, at least one supervisor expressed concern about the age and condition of the Market Street garage and its viability for the long term.
After the intense debate several years ago on retaining the county courthouse downtown and the importance of parking to that goal, this week’s cancellation of the garage feels anticlimactic.
The Board of Supervisors was wise, as it turns out, to have inserted some options into the agreement. After all, convenient parking is the central issue — not, necessarily, how it’s supplied.
Information link: https://www.albemarle.org/home/showpublisheddocument?id=1394