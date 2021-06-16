Opinion/Editorial: Parking issue takes a detour

With an expected uptick in court cases and other types of business, and with some complaints from visitors that parking already was insufficient, City Council agreed to remedy the situation by building a new garage. The structure would cover an existing surface parking lot now co-owned by city and county and extend into an adjoining parcel now occupied by a convenience store and a restaurant.

Almost immediately, some activists began protesting the proposal, with the argument that Charlottesville should not be accommodating more cars but instead should be discouraging their use while encouraging alternative transportation.

That idealistic viewpoint did not encompass the realities on the ground: If the county courthouse was to remain downtown, county residents would need to arrive from a distance for court employment and appointments. That means automobiles. Public transportation, with its lack of range and flexibility, just wouldn’t cut it.

But critics also pointed to the cost of the garage as a problem, particularly since a reconstituted City Council is placing more emphasis on equity and social justice and is shifting city funds in that direction. Construction of the new garage was expected to cost around $10 million — and that’s not counting the price of the commercial land that would have to be acquired.