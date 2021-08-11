Opinion/Editorial: Parents' complaint on summer school is compelling

What a difference a word makes.
Even — or especially — a tiny little word like “all.”
Albemarle school officials are facing the fallout of an apparent miscommunication over the county’s summer school program.
Earlier this year, the school division told parents that one free week of summer school would be guaranteed to all students.
That was part of an effort to help students overcome obstacles imposed by the COVID pandemic — a disrupted school year, the sudden adjustment to in-home learning, the loss of stability and consistency.
Then at an April School Board meeting, staff said the guarantee extended to elementary and middle school students, starting with kindergarten.
But the summer school plan didn’t extend to special education preschoolers, unless summer school was officially required as part of their individual education plans, including participation in the county’s Extended School Year Program.
Meanwhile, pre-schoolers in the Bright Stars early intervention program got up to two weeks of summer activities.
The immediate answer to this discrepancy lies in precedent.
Apart from the exceptions cited above, Albemarle has not offered summer school to pre-school special education students in past years.
“Participation in the programs this year is predicated on eligibility in prior years,” said school division spokesman Phil Giaramita.
That’s a reasonable explanation — except for that tricky word “all.” And except for the program’s aim of helping students bounce back from pandemic disruptions — a goal that turns out to have been conditional and unevenly applied.
In an April 18 news release, Superintendent Matt Haas acknowledged that many students likely suffered learning losses because they weren’t in school full time, The Daily Progress reports.
“This has been a constant focus for us…,” he said in the release. “It’s also why we are doing this summer what is a rarity for any school division: We are offering no-fee summer programming to all students at all of our schools from July 6-30, and we hope as many students as possible will be able to participate.”
However, some parents complain that they did not receive invitations for their children to attend.
Unhappy parents take issue both with the miscommunication and with what they see as a flawed premise for excluding some special-ed pre-schoolers.
“When the superintendent says ‘all students,’ he doesn’t actually mean ‘all students’…,” Jennifer Beard told The Progress.
There’s no denying it: “All” is clear and comprehensive. No wonder parents took the word at face value.
Now, being in the word business ourselves, we understand how easy it can be to slip up on language. Everything from a simple typo, to a verbal faux pas, to a fundamental misjudgment on how words might be interpreted can change an intended message into a very different received message.
This may be one of those cases — an oversight in the use of language in originally describing the summer school offer as including “all” students.
That doesn’t salve the sting, though, nor does it help the particular sub-set of special ed. students who were not invited to the summer program.
And there’s where the second complaint lies:
If the aim was to help students recoup learning losses from the past year of the pandemic, why wasn’t the program open to all? Surely, all students suffered some kind of delay or deficit in their education; therefore, all students should have been equally included in the remediation effort.
Indeed, special education students might have a higher claim to inclusion than others, since they likely were most deeply affected by the disruptions. That likelihood has nothing to do with their past eligibility for summer school — but everything to do with the unprecedented problems caused by COVID.
If summer school inclusion wasn’t based on these kinds of demonstrated needs, then indeed it should have been open to all students.
Information link: https://www.albemarle.org/government/social-services/children-s-services/bright-stars