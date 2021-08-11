Opinion/Editorial: Parents' complaint on summer school is compelling

There’s no denying it: “All” is clear and comprehensive. No wonder parents took the word at face value.

Now, being in the word business ourselves, we understand how easy it can be to slip up on language. Everything from a simple typo, to a verbal faux pas, to a fundamental misjudgment on how words might be interpreted can change an intended message into a very different received message.

This may be one of those cases — an oversight in the use of language in originally describing the summer school offer as including “all” students.

That doesn’t salve the sting, though, nor does it help the particular sub-set of special ed. students who were not invited to the summer program.

And there’s where the second complaint lies:

If the aim was to help students recoup learning losses from the past year of the pandemic, why wasn’t the program open to all? Surely, all students suffered some kind of delay or deficit in their education; therefore, all students should have been equally included in the remediation effort.