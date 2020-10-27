Opinion/Editorial: Pandemic poses risk to democracy

The global coronavirus pandemic “has fueled a crisis for democracy across the world,” according to a bracing report, “Democracy under Lockdown: The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Struggle for Freedom,” from the nonpartisan watchdog Freedom House.

Tragically, freedom has been contracting, not expanding, for 14 consecutive years, and the pandemic has resulted in declines in democracy and human rights in 80 nations as governments have responded by “engaging in abuses of power, silencing their critics, and weakening or shuttering important institutions, often undermining the very system of accountability needed to protect public health.”

The crackdowns are acute in what Freedom House deems “struggling democracies and highly repressive states — in other words, settings that already had weak safeguards against abuses of power are suffering the most.”

Examples abound, from Sri Lanka to Cambodia to Belarus and beyond. In Egypt — a U.S. ally — the report reflects that “the military regime has used COVID-19 as an opportunity to further repress political activists, rights defenders, lawyers, journalists, and doctors, arresting dozens, denying them basic assistance in places of detention, and placing several on terrorist watch lists.”