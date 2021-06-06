Opinion/Editorial: Pandemic hampers foster care

If a youth has not been able to experience a stable family situation before “aging out” of the system, when will he or she ever have the chance to learn the social and emotional skills needed to succeed at life?

It’s also important to have a foster family in place as the young person transitions into adulthood at age 18. Even if the foster placement is brief, at least there is a foster parent on the scene who might help him or her negotiate this critical life stage.

Following the 2018 report, the General Assembly in 2019 adopted several reforms, including beefing up funding to pay for added Health and Human Services staff.

But those reforms hardly had time to take hold before the pandemic hit, stalling progress. More fundamentally, it interrupted already established efforts for recruiting foster parents.

“COVID has impacted our ability to reach out to families … and work with interested individuals and families wanting to learn more about foster care,” said Hope Robinson, director of foster care and independent living programs at DePaul Community Resources, a Central Virginia nonprofit.