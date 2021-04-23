Opinion/Editorial: Owners have right to land use

Meanwhile, even though the pipeline had yet to receive full and final approvals, the construction consortium was given permission to begin felling trees along the route as a time-saving measure. But contractors in charge of the tree-cutting began violating environmental regulations.

This just fueled further opposition to the pipeline. Environmentalists already had warned that digging for the pipeline would endanger waterways. The project would slash through a national park and across the Appalachian Trail. And it would compromise communities such as Union Hill, founded by freed slaves in Buckingham County next door to Nelson.

The ACP consortium was fined, in Virginia and elsewhere, for its environmental lapses.

Early last year, it also lost a lawsuit — and, along with it, a state air pollution control permit — over impact to Union Hill. That loss was the eighth reversal for the consortium in a string of legal decisions.

Meanwhile, the cost of the project was ballooning. At the same time, society and science both were moving closer toward green energy, which was become both cheaper and more popular.

Finally last year, the consortium pulled the plug on the ACP and sold off its natural gas division.

But it held onto the easements.