Opinion/Editorial: Our wine goes big time

Yes, we know it’s Virginia Spirits Month. But we didn’t want to let another month pass before recognizing last month’s news that the Monticello American Viticultural Area had placed sixth in a national survey of wine regions.

The survey was conducted as part of USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. And the recognition didn’t come simply from a popularity contest. Before readers were involved, a panel of experts nominated a group of 28 wine regions for consideration. And that list of contenders was narrowed down from the total of 250-plus wine regions nationwide.

The Monticello AVA has nearly 40 wineries all told, reports the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Add the cideries, meaderies, breweries and, yes, distilleries, and you could easily visit a different location every weekend of the year.

Not that we’re encouraging overindulgence, of course. But we are encouraging appreciation of our local entrepreneurs. Cheers!