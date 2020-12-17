Opinion/Editorial: On virus, all must act responsibly

According to the governor’s executive order, Virginia was averaging more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from a May peak of roughly 1,200. Overall COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 83% over the past four weeks as COVID-19 intensive care unit hospitalizations have been increasing for 33 days, the order said.

“Since this pandemic began in March, we have learned that socialization with persons outside of your household and sustained activities in indoor settings contribute significantly to the transmission of the virus,” the order said.

Three months ago, the commonwealth had flattened its curve to a 4.8% positivity rate, below the World Health Organization’s 5% bar for having COVID-19 under control. But colder weather and Thanksgiving festivities are contributors to chaotic scenes in hospitals nationwide — which is on a trajectory to worsen as we approach the end-of-year holidays.

Until a vaccine is deployed, this virus is a top cause of death. “We don’t want to extend [the restrictions], but we may have to,” Mr. Northam said. “It all depends on what the virus is doing next. And that depends on what you do.”