Opinion/Editorial: On virus, all must act responsibly

When Gov. Ralph Northam delivered his March 11 COVID-19 press briefing, the number of reported cases in Virginia was nine. There were no masks on stage or in the crowd. Officials just warned that more cases were coming, and the following day, they declared a state of emergency and issued guidance for handling the pandemic.
Nearly nine months later, the commonwealth and nation still are battling over proven solutions. Recently, Northam announced a series of new restrictions aimed at curbing Virginia’s recent COVID-19 spike. He imposed a “modified stay-at-home order,” led by three mitigation measures.
Virginians are under a curfew between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m., except for work and essential purposes. Social gatherings are limited to 10 people, matching the strictest cap set back in the spring. And third, the state’s mask policy has been expanded: Anyone age 5 or older should wear one inside with others, and masks also should be worn outside when social distancing is not possible.
But the governor’s administration will rely on “education and public goodwill, not enforcement, to foster compliance.” It’s a tough but realistic admission: No single government policy will stop the coronavirus. Only our collective behavior will and Virginia’s toughest COVID-19 test yet calls for everyone to act responsibly.
The penchant for holiday gatherings and togetherness is natural. But the resultant public health data — and its impact on our health care system — are disturbing.
According to the governor’s executive order, Virginia was averaging more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from a May peak of roughly 1,200. Overall COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 83% over the past four weeks as COVID-19 intensive care unit hospitalizations have been increasing for 33 days, the order said.
“Since this pandemic began in March, we have learned that socialization with persons outside of your household and sustained activities in indoor settings contribute significantly to the transmission of the virus,” the order said.
Three months ago, the commonwealth had flattened its curve to a 4.8% positivity rate, below the World Health Organization’s 5% bar for having COVID-19 under control. But colder weather and Thanksgiving festivities are contributors to chaotic scenes in hospitals nationwide — which is on a trajectory to worsen as we approach the end-of-year holidays.
Until a vaccine is deployed, this virus is a top cause of death. “We don’t want to extend [the restrictions], but we may have to,” Mr. Northam said. “It all depends on what the virus is doing next. And that depends on what you do.”
That seems to be America’s Achilles’ heel. What are we doing? We’ve gone to great lengths to debate the veracity of the virus or the utility of public health measures. And after a heated national election cycle that saw science heavily diluted by politics, we saw more quibbling at the state level.
If there were a universal embrace of this one sentence in the governor’s executive order, we all would be in a better place: “Virginians must continue to practice the measures that we know work to stem the spread of the virus: Wash your hands, avoid touching your face, avoid gatherings, and wear face coverings both indoors and outdoors.”
Nowhere in that sentence are mentions of curfews, caps on gatherings or other lockdown procedures — just a plea to embrace common sense about how disease spreads.
We hope every elected official and candidate for statewide office in 2021 agrees that these measures work, especially the final one: wearing a mask. Our leaders set the tone for the rest of Virginia and, with the holidays upon us, everyone — including people in power — must act responsibly.
Excerpted from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!