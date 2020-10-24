Opinion/Editorial: On the trail of health

Kudos to volunteers and Albemarle County staffers who are building a walking trail at Simpson Park in Esmont.

The trail is important to the people of the community because there’s no other good place nearby to walk for physical and mental health.

A chance to enjoy nature is important to well-being, as we are proving day after day in the era of COVID when group recreational opportunities have been cut off.

The trail project is largely community-driven, said Tim Padalino, the county’s chief of parks planning, although a path has been part of the park’s master plan for years and the new trail will roughly follow that route.

Since work is being done by county staff and volunteers, the only added cost is $1,000 for lumber for two bridges.

Work is expected to be finished by year’s end.

What an excellent project for the people of Esmont. Our thanks to all those who are making it happen.