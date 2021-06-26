Opinion/Editorial: On the hoof, on the lam, in the news

From east to west, cattle got the memo: Revolt!
And who can blame them, especially when they’re heading to their demise?
The week of mutiny began on Monday when three cows wandered into downtown Bluefield, West Virginia, and out onto some railroad tracks.
Trains had to be halted before police could finally corral the animals and haul them away.
Then at mid-week there was the herd that broke loose from a California slaughter pen and ran amok through suburbia.
As in so many cases these days, the houses had grown up around the agricultural business. Indeed, Los Angeles County, where this all occurred, is said to be the nation’s most populous.
One animal was killed on the hoof, as it were, when — doubtless panicked — it charged a family.
More on that escape episode later — and we promise a happy ending for at least one individual.
A couple of days later, over in Huntington, West Virginia, more cattle broke loose. This time, a transport truck overturned and dumped its bovine load.
The cattle went every which way — including onto an interstate bridge. Like the train tracks earlier in the week, the bridge also had to be shut down for a time.
Back in California, most of the herd of 40 cattle had been rounded up — except for one, lone holdout.
That animal ended up being rescued by none other than Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren.
“This morning, I woke up and I saw there was one cow that hadn’t been caught yet — and they’re trying to catch her and getting close to her,” she said on Thursday. “I saw her crying out, and I couldn’t unsee that.”
Warren is a vegetarian, and she already maintains a farm animal rescue organization in Malibu, California.
“This isn’t my first cow I’ve saved.” (We almost wish she’d said, “This isn’t my first rodeo.”)
“But this feels like a special cow. … So it’s almost like she represents all cows wanting to be free,” she said.