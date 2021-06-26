Opinion/Editorial: On the hoof, on the lam, in the news

From east to west, cattle got the memo: Revolt!

And who can blame them, especially when they’re heading to their demise?

The week of mutiny began on Monday when three cows wandered into downtown Bluefield, West Virginia, and out onto some railroad tracks.

Trains had to be halted before police could finally corral the animals and haul them away.

Then at mid-week there was the herd that broke loose from a California slaughter pen and ran amok through suburbia.

As in so many cases these days, the houses had grown up around the agricultural business. Indeed, Los Angeles County, where this all occurred, is said to be the nation’s most populous.

One animal was killed on the hoof, as it were, when — doubtless panicked — it charged a family.

More on that escape episode later — and we promise a happy ending for at least one individual.

A couple of days later, over in Huntington, West Virginia, more cattle broke loose. This time, a transport truck overturned and dumped its bovine load.