Opinion/Editorial: Olympic solidarity on freedom

Even without completing her 200-meter heat on Aug. 2, Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya had the run of her life.

Or maybe even a run for her life.

First Tsimanouskaya rightly complained on Instagram about the last-minute decision to put her in the 4x400-meter relay, an event she had not trained for, after a teammate did not qualify because she hadn’t taken enough anti-doping tests. Then Belarusian Olympic officials tried to hustle Tsimanouskaya out of Tokyo, citing her “emotional and psychological condition.”

Via social media — a medium she deployed effectively in alerting the world to her harrowing plight — Tsimanouskaya said this was “a lie.” Instead, she said in a video that went viral that “I was put under pressure, and they are trying to forcibly take me out of the country without my consent, so I am asking the [International Olympic Committee] to intervene.”

So the IOC, along with Japanese authorities, did just that at Tokyo’s airport. In fact the IOC had already said the Belarus Olympic Committee hadn’t shielded its athletes from political discrimination. And it refused to recognize Viktor Lukashenko, son of the nation’s repressive President Alexander Lukashenko, as head of the Belarus Olympic Committee.