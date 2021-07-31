Opinion/Editorial: Olympic rings shine for winners

Let’s talk sports.

There’s a direct line between Charlottesville and the Olympic medals podium in Tokyo — and it marches through the University of Virginia Grounds.

UVa has four medal-winning swimmers in the Games.

The most recent was Paige Madden, a member of the silver medal U.S. team in the 4x200 relay.

That followed the silver and bronze performances of Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass in the 200-meter individual medley.

The winning streak was kicked off by incoming freshman Emma Weyant, who earned a silver in the 400-meter individual medley.

UVa has links to 17 athletes — either current or former students — in the Tokyo Games. Among them is former Virginia rower and New Zealand native Hannah Osborne, who helped her home country win silver in women’s double sculls.

Then there’s Becky Sauerbrunn, UVa ’07, captain of the U.S. women’s soccer team. Sauerbrunn already has two golds and a silver from world championships and a gold from the London Olympics.