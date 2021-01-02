Opinion/Editorial: OK, just one more monolith

The end of the monolith craze?

Not by a long shot. (Or should that be tall shot? Nope; that’s a whole different thing…)

A month ago, we expressed the wish that monolith mania might be over, since at sensitive sites the unauthorized installations were capable of wreaking havoc.

Then lo and behold (or should that be high and behold?), a monolith appeared in San Francisco on Christmas Day. Neither wood nor metal like most of its predecessors elsewhere, this pillar was made of…gingerbread.

At 7 feet tall, that was one skinny gingerbread house, complete with icing and gumdrop decorations.

And also unlike its predecessors, this one disappeared practically overnight. It wouldn’t take long for gingerbread to melt into a soggy mess in San Francisco’s climate — or, alternatively, to be consumed by sugar addicts.

City officials were happy to leave the monolith standing, for as long as it could — or, as recreation and parks chief Phil Ginsburg told KQED, “until the cookie crumbles.”

By the way, a more traditional monolith had been secretly erected recently in in Atascadero, California, but was later dismantled some young men, city said.