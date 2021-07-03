 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: Oh, deer! Let’s flee!
Finally, here’s a “Far Side”-style twist on a common scenario:

Instead of people scaring deer into the woods, a deer has scared people into the woods.

Naked people.

Seems that a couple of sunbathers were relaxing in the Royal National Park south of Sydney when they were spooked by a deer. They dashed into the forest — and got lost. Australian authorities had to rescue them in a large operation that even involved police air support.

When found, one man was nude and the second was only partially clothed.

The pair were fined — not for wasting public resources in the manhunt, but for violating a stay-at-home order in force because of the pandemic.

