Opinion/Editorial: Objective thinking necessary

But as a Republican with libertarian leanings, he also was out of step with many constituents in the more rural parts of the district — Campbell County prominently among them.

The immediate lesson from his recent loss seems to be that independent thinking is punished in politics, but partisanship succeeds.

We hope that, in the long run, such a conclusion proves to be unfounded. For that to happen, many Americans will need to relearn how to think for themselves — and, particularly, how to recognize and resist the forces that attempt to manipulate them, their thinking and their votes.

Mr. Riggleman says he learned that lesson when he worked in the intelligence industry. During part of his 15-year Air Force career, he served as intelligence officer. He later founded Analytics Warehouse, an intelligence company that held a contract from the National Security Agency.

All this taught him to look at information objectively, he said — “the invaluable lesson of considering the source,” as he put it.

That ability to evaluate information, even challenging political issues, with at least some objectivity once was shared by a greater percentage of Americans — on both sides of the political divide.