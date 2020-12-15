Opinion/Editorial: Objective thinking necessary

Kudos to Rep. Denver Riggleman for his farewell statement to Congress.
“People are more important than party,” he said.
And: “Pandering is a political sickness.”
And: “Unbiased, fact-based information sustains our republic.”
The latter echoes the famous quote from Thomas Jefferson, chiseled over a doorway at New Cabell Hall: “[T]his institution will be based on the illimitable freedom of the human mind. For here we are not afraid to follow truth wherever it may lead, nor to tolerate any error so long as reason is left free to combat it.”
There are the key words: “…so long as reason is left free to combat” error.
In the current era in which party seems to matter more than people, reason has too often fallen victim to emotionalism, partisanship and the errors they combine to create.
Mr. Riggleman is completing his term as the 5th District’s representative. The Nelson County Republican was elected two years ago, but this year failed to regain his party’s nomination, which went instead to Bob Good of Campbell County. Mr. Good then defeated University of Virginia physician Cameron Webb.
As a Republican, Mr. Riggleman often was out of step with many of his Charlottesville-area constituents in this increasingly progressive section of the district, and out of step with many of his colleagues in an increasingly progressive Congress.
But as a Republican with libertarian leanings, he also was out of step with many constituents in the more rural parts of the district — Campbell County prominently among them.
The immediate lesson from his recent loss seems to be that independent thinking is punished in politics, but partisanship succeeds.
We hope that, in the long run, such a conclusion proves to be unfounded. For that to happen, many Americans will need to relearn how to think for themselves — and, particularly, how to recognize and resist the forces that attempt to manipulate them, their thinking and their votes.
Mr. Riggleman says he learned that lesson when he worked in the intelligence industry. During part of his 15-year Air Force career, he served as intelligence officer. He later founded Analytics Warehouse, an intelligence company that held a contract from the National Security Agency.
All this taught him to look at information objectively, he said — “the invaluable lesson of considering the source,” as he put it.
That ability to evaluate information, even challenging political issues, with at least some objectivity once was shared by a greater percentage of Americans — on both sides of the political divide.
Now it has given way to a knee-jerk impulse to accept the party line without question, and to personally vilify anyone who holds an opposing view.
In the view of the nation’s Founders, including Jefferson and others, an educated populace producing thoughtful, careful voters was necessary to the survival of our republic.
“Those pillars are now being assaulted by disinformation and outlandish theories surrounding this presidential election,” Mr. Riggleman said.
That’s good advice for all of us. Social media make it all too easy for foes such as Russia and China to manipulate information and insert falsehoods into our national dialog. Most social media also are based on quick, brief, immediate responses; they do not encourage thoughtful or in-depth consideration of claims of fact.
For the sake of our country, we must lean against this tendency. Self-governance is difficult enough without being influenced by distorted information. Jefferson held that error could be tolerated if truth were allowed to exist as a counterforce. But it’s up to us to actively follow the truth, not blindly accept what we are fed by those who seek to manipulate us.
