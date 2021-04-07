Opinion/Editorial: Nursing homes are scrutinized for reform

Higher staffing levels would improve patient care, but also should make shifts easier for workers. The reform proposal includes a call for state and federal governments, along with the long-term care industry, to make a concerted effort to attract and train more staff. It also would require that a registered nurse be on duty at all times, and that nursing homes maintain a long-term supply of personal protective equipment.

Another component of the reform movement calls for nursing homes to be modernized, moving in the direction of single rooms for patients instead of shared rooms — in part to provide patients with more privacy and dignity.

Improving standards for nursing homes would have a spillover effect, proponents believe, resulting in better performance by other long-term care facilities as well, although they are regulated somewhat differently in Virginia than are nursing homes. Other types of facilities would especially benefit from a staffing push, since all such facilities are affected by a statewide staffing shortage.

Finally, there would need to be stronger forms of accountability, proponents say, to make sure nursing homes are meeting the new standards.