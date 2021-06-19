Opinion/Editorial: Now, that’s the ticket!

Time is meaningless for the New England Aquarium.

Well, sort of…

Time looped back on itself when the Boston facility accepted an admission ticket that had been issued way back in 1983, reports the Boston Herald.

It was a rain check — a “late gate” ticket that said the holder had arrived too late to enter the aquarium but was welcome to return “at anytime in the future.”

The ticket was handed over last week by Rachel Carle, age 26 — far too young to have been the late arrival in 1983.

Instead, the ticket had been given her by her great-aunt, Catherine Cappiello, who had missed the gate all those years ago.

The thrifty Cappiello, who lives in Trenton, New Jersey, kept the ticket and passed it on to Carle as the latter was passing through on her way to Boston as a public policy graduate student at Harvard. Carle was from the Washington, D.C., area, the newspaper said.

The folks at the aquarium say the late-gate tickets were discontinued 25 years ago — but they see about one of these tickets a year, and will honor them.

After all, admittance “at anytime in the future” literally means “at any time.” Good for them!