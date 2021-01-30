Opinion/Editorial: Now, that’s inventive!

Congratulations to two University of Virginia researchers who, between them, hold 40 patents in the U.S. and 76 — 76! — overseas.

Robin A. Felder and Boris Kovatchev recently were named as fellows to the National Academy of Inventors.

Felder, a professor of pathology, works in the areas of robotics and human biochemistry. He has developed tests to determine a patient’s sensitivity to salt, which plays a role in strokes and heart disease.

He also is the UVa Health System’s associate director of laboratory medicine, and he’s created nine companies (so far).

Kovatchev is founding director of UVa’s Center for Diabetes Technology. He helped develop an artificial pancreas for people with Type 1 diabetes and founded a company to manufacture the device, which was sold to Dexcom in 2018.

He also is a professor with the School of Engineering.