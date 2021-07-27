Opinion/Editorial: Now comes blame for state mental hospital crisis

“For me, and no doubt others who dedicated the bulk of their careers to [the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services], the neglect of the hospitals and its consequences are distressing and demoralizing,” Barber said in an email message to Dr. Dan Carey, secretary of health and human resources, on July 15.

“Honestly, I am amazed at the lack of accountability for you and the administration for the cascade of decisions and actions that led to this point,” Barber said to Carey.

Now, Carey replaced Barber three years ago — which is why Barber would have been briefing his replacement. That commissioner, Dr. Hughes Melton, died in August 2019 from injuries received in a car crash in Augusta County. Carey then appointed Land to the position.

But the General Assembly also bears some responsibility.

“We’re already on fire — and the fire is going to get hotter,” Barber told lawmakers four years ago, per the Times-Dispatch.

Barber then proposed to restructure the state’s system of financing public mental health care. His plan would have shifted more funds from institutions to community-based care — something that has been a long-term goal for Virginia and that politicians, advocates and many in the public have said they support.