Opinion/Editorial: Not all it's quacked up to be

Don’t feed the animals.

It’s a basic rule of human/wildlife co-existence.

But in a Baton Rouge neighborhood, folks are dealing with the result of breaking that rule.

They have a duck infestation.

Seems that, at some point, neighbors started feeding the ducks. That wasn’t a problem when there were just a handful of them.

But the flock has grown, and now all the ducks apparently expect to be fed and pampered. All 60 of them.

The ducks have become attached to homeowner Jennifer Richardson and neighbor Debby Osterberger, WBRZ-TV said. They wait outside their doors and then follow them around when they emerge.

That’s charming, in its way. But 60 ducks is a bit much.

Some of the neighbors are fed up.

Animal control officers are looking to relocate the ducks to a more appropriate environment.

Here’s hoping they don’t pull a homing pigeon act and make their way back to the neighborhood.