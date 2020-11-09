Opinion/Editorial: Northam worsens VMI mess

There is so much wrong with the situation at Virginia Military Institute that it’s hard to know where to begin.
Let’s take things in chronological order.
» Why the delayed outrage? Roanoke Times reporter Claire Mitzel wrote in June about how some Black alumni were using social media to describe what they had faced at VMI, including: “being punished for not saluting the [Confederate Gen. Thomas ‘Stonewall’] Jackson statue; white cadets wearing blackface; the pain of charging across the New Market battlefield; white students using the N-word; getting spit in the face.” She followed up on the article in July.
VMI responded to the alumni in July, saying it would alter traditions but would not take down statues, including the one of Jackson.
Why didn’t the governor and the legislative leaders who are now upset to the point of forcing the resignation of Superintendent Binford Peay react then?
» VMI was too slow to respond to changing times. The issue here is bigger than the statue of Jackson — the statue’s not the one doing the despicable things Mitzel’s story described. But as a symbol, it’s a lightning rod.
If VMI needs a new symbol, it has one readily available in the form of its most famous graduate — Gen. George Marshall, who went on to become secretary of state and win the Nobel Peace Prize for the famous post-World War II reconstruction plan that bears his name. He’s the one cadets ought to be saluting.
» Why can’t Gov. Ralph Northam wait for the investigation that he himself ordered? Just days later, he sent word to Peay that he had lost confidence and wanted him out. This seems rather like “Alice in Wonderland,” where the Queen of Hearts declared “sentence first, verdict afterwards.”
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert pointed out that last year Northam himself was involved in a political controversy with racial overtones. “He sought the grace of the public’s forgiveness,” Gilbert said. “If polling is to be believed, the public has largely extended that grace to him. … It’s a shame that Gov. Northam couldn’t extend the same amount of grace that he’s been afforded with his own past, at least until we know all the facts.”
Demanding a sacrificial head isn’t the only problem here, though.
» In forcing out Peay, Northam has set a dangerous precedent. College presidents — and that’s what Peay was, just with a different title — don’t report to the governor.
Virginia’s system of higher education governance is set up specifically to avoid this kind of political interference. Governors appoint governing boards, and those boards hire and fire college presidents.
When there have been previous controversies involving college presidents — [including] at the University of Virginia in 2012 — governors rightly focused their ire on those boards.
Northam could have done that here. Indeed, former Gov. Douglas Wilder — the nation’s first Black elected governor — called on him to do just that. Instead, Northam bypassed the board entirely and had his chief of staff force out Peay.
The question isn’t whether Peay should go or stay; the question is whether governors should be in the business of firing college presidents. The answer to that ought to be pretty clear: no.
Northam may think the allegations at VMI are of such a severe sort as to demand a presidential firing — and perhaps they are. But doing it so directly, and not going through the governing board, means that going forward, every single campus controversy is grist for some headline-seeking candidate for governor: “If elected, I will fire the president of …” Is that how we want our system of higher education to work?
Excerpted from The Roanoke Times.
Editor’s note: Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.
