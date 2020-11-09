Opinion/Editorial: Northam worsens VMI mess

There is so much wrong with the situation at Virginia Military Institute that it’s hard to know where to begin.

Let’s take things in chronological order.

» Why the delayed outrage? Roanoke Times reporter Claire Mitzel wrote in June about how some Black alumni were using social media to describe what they had faced at VMI, including: “being punished for not saluting the [Confederate Gen. Thomas ‘Stonewall’] Jackson statue; white cadets wearing blackface; the pain of charging across the New Market battlefield; white students using the N-word; getting spit in the face.” She followed up on the article in July.

VMI responded to the alumni in July, saying it would alter traditions but would not take down statues, including the one of Jackson.

Why didn’t the governor and the legislative leaders who are now upset to the point of forcing the resignation of Superintendent Binford Peay react then?

» VMI was too slow to respond to changing times. The issue here is bigger than the statue of Jackson — the statue’s not the one doing the despicable things Mitzel’s story described. But as a symbol, it’s a lightning rod.