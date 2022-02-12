Opinion/editorial: No easy choices for Charlottesville in tax rate decision

Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook recently heard from a retired couple living in a home they owned after 40 years as city residents. The couple told Snook that the two biggest checks they write each year are now for their semi-annual real estate tax payments.

The story demonstrates one of the many dilemmas facing the city council as it decides how much to raise the real estate tax rate. The competing interests in Charlottesville for building affordable housing, building and restoring schools, providing adequate services and not forcing aging residents out of their homes in a hot real estate market are mutually exclusive. The council’s tax rate decision will inevitably draw somebody’s ire.

The elderly couple that Snook heard from just saw the city’s assessment on their home rise significantly as their household income stayed basically the same. To sock them with a higher real estate tax rate in addition will deepen their financial crisis.

Still, in a city whose growing popularity is pushing housing prices through the roof, a serious need exists for affordable housing both for lower income residents and for young, middle class people purchasing their first homes.

But plans to build a new Buford Middle School carries a $75 million price tag. If the city finances that school by selling bonds, it will strap the city with annual debt service that would raise taxes on a home valued at the city average of $410,000 by roughly $300.

Meanwhile, the school board has asked for an additional $4 million from the city for operations.

This does not even take into consideration personnel issues that see Charlottesville losing cops and firefighters.

Get the picture?

Things are hardly perfect here. They could always be better in terms of racial equity, cost of living and public education. Citizens have not just the right but also the obligation to demand honesty, transparency and sensible spending.

Before the hand-wringing dislocates our collective wrists, however, remember that what’s happening here is the result of the Charlottesville-Albemarle area’s appeal. Our problems stem from the fact that so many people want to live here. Compare that with places hollowed out because technology rendered sustaining economic engines obsolete.

The University of Virginia protects the area as a major generator of jobs and culture. Leaders also have protected the area’s financial flanks with diversification. UVa may be a 20-carat diamond; it is not, at this point, the only jewel in the crown.

BestPlaces.net ranked Charlottesville first in its 2005 rankings of places to live. Liveability.com ranked Charlottesville 5th in the country in 2021.

Census data shows the city’s population grew from 43,475 in 2010 to 46,553 in 2020. The Federal Reserve reported the unemployment rate in December 2021 at 2.3%. The national rate at that time was 3.9%. Charlottesville spends more than $18,000 per student, per year, more than the national average of $15,000.

The annual 12% growth in real estate assessments powered by Charlottesville’s overall attractiveness will provide more than $14 million in revenue. The city can get close to breaking even on that amount if it doesn’t undertake new initiatives.

But of course, the city needs to move forward. The fact that it cannot get there all at once is not a reason to complain. It is a reason to be patient. Otherwise, old people will pit themselves against young people. Black people will pit themselves against white. Rich will pit themselves against poor. And everyone will pit themselves against the city council.

As anxious as they are to fund their favorite projects, folks need to accept that everything cannot happen at once. Incremental real estate tax increases may be required. Projects such as school reconfiguration or affordable housing may need to wait or be implemented more slowly. The silver lining in a place on Charlottesville’s trajectory is that these things can happen over time.

The city’s growth, popularity and underlying employment base can be sustainable for years to come with careful development. That depends on residents’ faith that by waiting they eventually get their piece of the pie.

What the councilors must do in the coming days is set priorities. What the citizens must do is accept compromise.