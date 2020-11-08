Opinion/Editorial: Next steps to district remedies

Virginians will get a new bipartisan redistricting commission, but details on exactly how that will be accomplished are still being worked out.
Voters approved a change to the state’s constitution last week to reduce the power of partisan lawmakers in the redistricting process.
Instead of being tightly held by the General Assembly’s ruling party — a state of affairs virtually guaranteeing that politicians manipulate district boundaries to benefit themselves — power over drawing districts will shift to a commission evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, and between lawmakers and citizens.
The amendment also set up an approval process for the commission’s work and membership that includes a level of involvement by the General Assembly and provides for court intervention if the process breaks down.
Of course, courts already have had to intervene when lawsuits have been filed challenging the legitimacy of gerrymandered districts.
And although lawmakers will continue to be involved — a compromise necessary to obtain crucial political support simply to allow Virginians to vote on the measure — their unilateral grip on the redistricting process is broken and their power is blunted.
This is a vast improvement compared to the regime under which Virginians have lived for decades, in which lawmakers draw districts to advantage themselves and their party, rather than to serve the voters — a form of tyranny.
Enabling legislation now must nail down further details for what already was a fairly detailed amendment.
Gov. Ralph Northam is inserting details into the state budget specifying how the constitutional amendment will be implemented. This occurs as part of his process of proposing legislative amendments.
If you think this is complicated, you’re right.
Also normally, the General Assembly and governor would be finished with the new budget by now. A budget would have been adopted last spring during the regular legislative session — or at least, as has happened in recent times, in a special session likely ending in June.
This year, uncertainty over state revenues due to COVID’s economic disruptions necessitated a special session that didn’t start until August. Since the Assembly didn’t take up the budget until late in that session, the budget hasn’t been finalized and the governor still has the chance to add changes.
As of this writing, he was expected to specify, among other things, that the selection of commission members be based not only on political bipartisanship but also on racial, ethnic, geographic and gender diversity. The governor’s budget/commission amendments are expected to be approved by the Democratic-majority General Assembly.
There was a great need for Virginia to pass the constitutional amendments this year, since next year voting districts will be redrawn to reflect the results of the 2020 census.
And in 2021, Virginia will face a fresh round of elections — all 100 seats in the House of Delegates will be in play — so voting districts should be redesigned well in advance.
But in another COVID-related development, that might be difficult. Data collection for the census has been slowed by the pandemic. Final numbers might not be ready until summer — barely before the fall elections. The commission can’t set to work until it has those numbers.
And so the political parties might have to reschedule their nomination primaries or conventions — since, until voting boundaries are decided, they can’t even determine whether potential candidates live in the correct districts.
Complicated by politics, complicated by COVID, the constitutional amendment continues to negotiate a tricky path. But the biggest hurdle has been cleared: The amendment passed, thanks to the wisdom of voters and the hard prep work done by citizen and legislative supporters of the measure.
The process for setting up the bipartisan redistricting commission could commence as early as Nov. 15. That would be something for which to be thankful on Nov. 26.
