Opinion/Editorial: Next steps to district remedies

Enabling legislation now must nail down further details for what already was a fairly detailed amendment.

Gov. Ralph Northam is inserting details into the state budget specifying how the constitutional amendment will be implemented. This occurs as part of his process of proposing legislative amendments.

If you think this is complicated, you’re right.

Also normally, the General Assembly and governor would be finished with the new budget by now. A budget would have been adopted last spring during the regular legislative session — or at least, as has happened in recent times, in a special session likely ending in June.

This year, uncertainty over state revenues due to COVID’s economic disruptions necessitated a special session that didn’t start until August. Since the Assembly didn’t take up the budget until late in that session, the budget hasn’t been finalized and the governor still has the chance to add changes.

As of this writing, he was expected to specify, among other things, that the selection of commission members be based not only on political bipartisanship but also on racial, ethnic, geographic and gender diversity. The governor’s budget/commission amendments are expected to be approved by the Democratic-majority General Assembly.