Opinion/Editorial: Next: Electric Avenue?

The charging station is the result of partnership with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as part of the Drive Electric Virginia initiative, the city reports, and with funding through the Volkswagen Fuel Economy settlement. Without admitting guilt, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Bentley settled a suit claiming that some of its vehicles did not achieve fuel economies as promised; the companies paid out $96.5 million and relinquished some of its U.S. greenhouse gas tax credits.