Opinion/Editorial: Next: Electric Avenue?

Kudos to the City of Charlottesville for installing electric vehicle fast chargers for public use.
The charging stations are available on the second level of the Water Street Parking Garage.
They’re public — but they’re not free. Regular parking fees apply, as does a charge (pun intended) of $4.95 plus 20 cents per minute.
The charging station is the result of partnership with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as part of the Drive Electric Virginia initiative, the city reports, and with funding through the Volkswagen Fuel Economy settlement. Without admitting guilt, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Bentley settled a suit claiming that some of its vehicles did not achieve fuel economies as promised; the companies paid out $96.5 million and relinquished some of its U.S. greenhouse gas tax credits.
A charging station sounds like a good use for some of that money.
