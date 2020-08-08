Opinion/Editorial: New way to express yourself

Here at The Daily Progress, we’re all in favor of literacy, creativity and the written word. And so we’re excited about Charlottesville-Albemarle’s brand new Online Literary Publication.
Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle has sent out a call for original, unpublished works for inclusion in the inaugural edition — poetry, fiction, and creative non-fiction.
Access Arts “promotes and develops opportunities for art and creative expression for people of all ages and abilities, with a focus on serving individuals with disabilities,” according to a press release.
“We have so many gifted writers in our community”, said Sarah Blech, adaptive recreation manager for Charlottesville. “This is a unique opportunity for individuals with disabilities to be recognized for their creativity and talent.
“Family members and caregivers are also encouraged to submit,” she added.
Go to https://www.charlottesville.gov/1080/Access-Arts-Charlottesville-Albemarle for more information and to find the submission form. Deadline is Nov. 1.
And, happy writing!
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!