Opinion/Editorial: New way to express yourself
Opinion/Editorial: New way to express yourself

Here at The Daily Progress, we’re all in favor of literacy, creativity and the written word. And so we’re excited about Charlottesville-Albemarle’s brand new Online Literary Publication.

Access Arts Charlottesville/Albemarle has sent out a call for original, unpublished works for inclusion in the inaugural edition — poetry, fiction, and creative non-fiction.

Access Arts “promotes and develops opportunities for art and creative expression for people of all ages and abilities, with a focus on serving individuals with disabilities,” according to a press release.

“We have so many gifted writers in our community”, said Sarah Blech, adaptive recreation manager for Charlottesville. “This is a unique opportunity for individuals with disabilities to be recognized for their creativity and talent.

“Family members and caregivers are also encouraged to submit,” she added.

Go to https://www.charlottesville.gov/1080/Access-Arts-Charlottesville-Albemarle for more information and to find the submission form. Deadline is Nov. 1.

And, happy writing!

