Opinion/Editorial: New rules are needed to protect wildlife

Is it more important to keep a box turtle as a pet — or to help save the species?
Clearly, the answer is the second of those choices.
Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources is proposing new regulations on the collecting and keeping of native reptiles and amphibians as pets.
Those proposals include an outright ban on box turtles, which are particularly at risk.
As with many of our wildlife problems, this one traces, at least in part, to China and other Asian countries.
There, a native box turtle can be worth thousands of dollars — which means these amphibians are being grabbed from the wild and exploited for profit.
And it’s not just Virginia species that are at risk. Illegal turtle trafficking is a “global crisis,” J.D. Kleopfer, state herpetologist, told The Virginia Mercury.
Without stronger rules on the books, wildlife officials can’t crack down on the poaching trade.
There are current limits on the number of Virginia native turtles and other amphibians and reptiles that can be kept in a private household — five per person.
But that number is so large that it is virtually unenforceable.
A poacher who lived with four relatives could legally have 25 animals of a single species, such as 25 box turtles, in his residence — at least until he got them out of the country and went back into the woods for 25 more.
“It’s next to impossible,” Kleopfer said, “for law enforcement to say, ‘Are these the same 25 box turtles you had here a week ago?’”
At this rate, it won’t take long for turtles to be depleted in the wild.
In addition to preventing box turtles from being taken, the proposed rules would limit possession of other types of common, native reptiles or amphibians to just one, total, per household.
Violations would be misdemeanors punishable by fines of up to $500. Having multiple animals could be classified as multiple offenses, for which fines could range up to $1,500.
People who have these animals now could keep them, as long as they let the wildlife department know. The rules also wouldn’t apply to non-native species.
What’s controversial about this proposal is that it also would ban well-meaning Virginians from taking turtles out of the wild and keeping them as pets. Some people resent that proposed restriction.
Amateur science in general is a long-established tradition; and in particular, opponents to the rules say, keeping wild reptiles and amphibians encourages children and adults are encouraged to value nature. Children wouldn’t even be able to hatch tadpoles in a home aquarium, they say — a consequence that Kleopfer admits might merit some changes.
But keeping these animals at home doesn’t always result in a better understanding of nature — or even in good treatment.
Many are treated as simply disposable. Once the “owner’s” interest wanes, they might be given away, dumped back into the wild — often without the ability to survive — or just flushed down the toilet.
Box turtles in the wild live their lives within a one-mile area. If they aren’t returned to that spot, they will die wandering aimlessly or attempting to get home.
Then there’s the phenomenon, well-known to wildlife rehabilitators, of “decorating” turtles with paint or fingernail polish. This seemingly innocuous activity does harm the animals: Fumes can damage lungs; paints eliminate protective camouflage and block life-giving sunlight from passing through the shell.
We think that if Virginians understand the threat to turtles and other species, they will put aside their resentment toward further restrictions. We believe that if they truly care about wildlife, they will forgo a bit of self-indulgence for the broader gain of protecting these animals in their natural habitats.
As the old saying advises: In the wild, take only pictures; leave only footprints.