Opinion/Editorial: New rules are needed to protect wildlife

A poacher who lived with four relatives could legally have 25 animals of a single species, such as 25 box turtles, in his residence — at least until he got them out of the country and went back into the woods for 25 more.

“It’s next to impossible,” Kleopfer said, “for law enforcement to say, ‘Are these the same 25 box turtles you had here a week ago?’”

At this rate, it won’t take long for turtles to be depleted in the wild.

In addition to preventing box turtles from being taken, the proposed rules would limit possession of other types of common, native reptiles or amphibians to just one, total, per household.

Violations would be misdemeanors punishable by fines of up to $500. Having multiple animals could be classified as multiple offenses, for which fines could range up to $1,500.

People who have these animals now could keep them, as long as they let the wildlife department know. The rules also wouldn’t apply to non-native species.

What’s controversial about this proposal is that it also would ban well-meaning Virginians from taking turtles out of the wild and keeping them as pets. Some people resent that proposed restriction.