Opinion/Editorial: New museum something to look forward to

Anybody else excited about the satellite campus of the Virginia Museum of Natural History planned for Waynesboro?
The museum, based in Martinsville, focuses on paleontology — dinosaurs, anyone? — geology, archaeology, mammalogy and similar natural history topics.
It also focuses, of course, on the natural history of Virginia and the Southeast — although its website announces that its collection of some 10 million catalogued items includes pieces from all over the world.
Being all about nature, the Martinsville facility bills itself as a “museum without walls.” Something similar is envisioned for Waynesboro.
Joe Keiper, executive director of VMNH, recently was there to talk about the project.
“You’ve got a lot of specific experiences on the inside with traditional museum experiences, but on the outside we can do a lot as well,” he said, saying that the plan is to “blur the boundary” between indoors and out.
He said that although the design is subject to change, the initial vision is for a two-floor building with a lobby, museum shop, live plants and animals, an early childhood learning center and a 1,000-square foot professional lab.
The idea of a cutting-edge museum in Waynesboro is exciting, but it’s not all just fun and games.
Or, rather, the fun and games are part of what makes the museum a potential economic engine.
“This could really be a draw where people come for overnight visits — weekend visits or week-long visits — and really have something to do for everybody,” Mr. Keiper said.
He said he anticipates drawing visitors from across the Shenandoah Valley, as well as Northern Virginia and even eastern Virginia.
It’s not lost on us that such a facility also could prove a boon for Albemarle County and Charlottesville. Visitors from beyond the day-trip range will have all the more reason to settle down and stay awhile in order to see all the region has to offer.
The Martinsville museum was located there in part to provide economic stimulus. Its website says it draws 57% of its attendance from outside the local area. Many of the visitors are families with children, with many students also participating in museum programs by visiting the site, seeing traveling exhibits, or joining online offerings.
There’s also value in getting young visitors excited about science, natural history included. “We have the same vision [as Waynesboro] to make a sustainable impact and prepare the next generation of students for STEM careers,” Mr. Keiper said.
The VMNH had intended to have a more detailed plan by now, but COVID-19 has slowed or halted many aspects of the venture. Most significantly, the state has suspended capital projects in order to divert resources to dealing with the pandemic.
So far, the General Assembly has approved funding for architectural and engineering design; Waynesboro has committed $1 million, and the VMNH’s foundation has contributed another $2 million — for a project estimated at a total of $21 million.
A predicted 2023 or 2024 opening might no longer be possible; but whenever it happens, the addition of a natural history museum for the area is something to happily anticipate.
Additional reference: https://www.vmnh.net/about-us
