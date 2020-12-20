Opinion/Editorial: New law restores balance between rights, powers

With Gov. Ralph Northam’s signing of the law, Virginia has become one of just three states to ban no-knock warrants — the sort that led to Breonna Taylor’s killing in Kentucky.
The legislation addresses one of the nation’s most controversial police powers, and one that can put innocent people — such as Ms. Taylor — at extreme risk.
It is also one of those powers that jeopardizes Americans’ right to be secure in their own homes.
Ms. Taylor, a health-care worker, was shot five times by police executing a no-knock warrant after midnight on March 13. They say they identified themselves as police before using a battering ram to break down the apartment door, a detail that is crucial to the proper execution of such a warrant.
But even yelling “police!” immediately before breaking down a door hardly gives residents ample time to gather their wits and peacefully comply. Ms. Taylor’s boyfriend thought the home was being invaded, and he fired shots, resulting in return fire that hit her five times while she was still in her bedroom.
Police were looking for two suspected drug dealers who lived far from the Taylor apartment. But a judge had granted the warrant because one of the men, an ex-boyfriend of Ms. Taylor, was believed to have used her apartment to receive packages. Her family says that the police information was well out of date, as Ms. Taylor already had severed the relationship with the suspect.
There is more to the story, including questions on whether police followed their own policies in executing the warrant.
But the fundamental issue is whether police should have the right to break into someone’s home without giving more than a few seconds’ warning.
It’s all too easy to imagine a scenario in which a home’s occupant, hearing only the break-in and not the split-second warning, assumes himself to be in danger and takes defensive action.
We get it. The split-second warning is supposed to catch the occupant unaware, so that — assuming he’s guilty — he has no time to dispose of evidence.
But that’s a huge assumption. And as the Taylor case shows, it can go horribly wrong.
The Fourth Amendment guarantees protection to people in their homes and in their persons. Although the amendment allows warrants, the no-knock warrant sits at the knife-edge border between civil liberties and police power. In fact, many civil libertarians believe that it crosses the border.
Granted, some opportunities to obtain evidence will be lost once police no longer can crash into homes or businesses with minimal warning. But protection of civil rights, protection of property and protection of life will be enhanced.
Information link: https://www.nytimes.com/article/breonna-taylor-police.html
