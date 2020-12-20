Opinion/Editorial: New law restores balance between rights, powers

With Gov. Ralph Northam’s signing of the law, Virginia has become one of just three states to ban no-knock warrants — the sort that led to Breonna Taylor’s killing in Kentucky.

The legislation addresses one of the nation’s most controversial police powers, and one that can put innocent people — such as Ms. Taylor — at extreme risk.

It is also one of those powers that jeopardizes Americans’ right to be secure in their own homes.

Ms. Taylor, a health-care worker, was shot five times by police executing a no-knock warrant after midnight on March 13. They say they identified themselves as police before using a battering ram to break down the apartment door, a detail that is crucial to the proper execution of such a warrant.

But even yelling “police!” immediately before breaking down a door hardly gives residents ample time to gather their wits and peacefully comply. Ms. Taylor’s boyfriend thought the home was being invaded, and he fired shots, resulting in return fire that hit her five times while she was still in her bedroom.