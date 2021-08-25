Opinion/Editorial: New Afton bus service aids commuters

By this time next week, you could be riding on the Afton Express.

For free.

The new commuter transportation service — between Charlottesville and Albemarle County on one side and Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County on the other — will launch Sept. 1 after a decade and more of discussion.

A regional planning collaborative heard from a consultant in 2016 that more than 1,200 people daily commute from Augusta County to Charlottesville, the University of Virginia or the Sentara-Martha Jefferson Hospital campus in Albemarle County. That number likely has only increased.

The effort got a major boost around 2019, when local jurisdictions and UVa kicked in money to support the service and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation provided staff support and guidance, transit planner Nancy Gourley told The News Virginian of Waynesboro.

Now the Afton Express is set to make its first series of runs on Sept. 1.

The bus will complete four eastbound runs in the morning, starting at 5 a.m. in Fishersville, and four westbound trips in the afternoon, with the last bus leaving Charlottesville at 6 p.m.