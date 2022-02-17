Opinion/editorial: Neighborhood nooses drove an ugly wedge

“Why is this being allowed?”

That was the subject line in an email sent to the Daily Progress Tuesday. Attached to the email was a photo of three large nooses hanging from a tree in Albemarle County. Affixed to each noose were paper signs bearing different names—Biden, Pelosi and Fauci.

Three words explain why this was being allowed: The First Amendment.

The pathology of the grotesque display is more complex. In the past 20 years, Americans have grown angry and hate-filled. Former President Donald Trump empowered a lot of this by coddling White supremacists like those who united the right to attack Charlottesville in 2017. But individuals who brazenly display nooses bear responsibility for their actions. Whether intended or not, nooses are symbols of lynching that recall thousands of hangings of innocent Black Americans.

“We live at a tasteless time in a depressingly rude, uncivil society,” said Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics. “I think it’s gotten worse, and social media is one cause. But politeness has never been America’s strong suit. Free expression is a core right, and we need to tolerate a lot, individually and collectively.”

The nooses hung for weeks in Albemarle on private property on a private road of half a dozen large homes. The woman who hung the nooses told The Daily Progress that she did so because the government did not allow local hospitals to treat her husband with the horse de-wormer ivermectin when he contracted COVID. She said government restrictions forced hospitals to “send him home to die.” Her husband said he eventually found a doctor in Missouri who provided what he and his wife believe were life-saving medicine.

Her husband said his wife saw restrictions on COVID treatment as treasonous, and the penalty for treason is execution. But he denied that the nooses had anything to do with lynching. He said he expected the nooses to come down this week. They were gone by Wednesday afternoon shortly after The Daily Progress called.

Removal of the nooses could not come soon enough for some of the exasperated neighbors. “I know they have the right to do it,” said one person who asked to remain anonymous. “But it is kind of intimidating.” Added another neighbor: “It felt threatening. Nooses are hard to look at.” It was also uncomfortable for anyone with kids who drove by. No easy way exists to tell a child why the folks down the street fancy lynching symbols for yard art.

Fear is not the operable word in this drama. Embarrassment is. “There are a lot of deliveries to the neighborhood,” said a neighbor. “We apologized to the delivery people.”

Two complaints to federal authorities led to two county investigations but no criminal charges. “Intent matters,” Sabato told The Daily Progress. In this case, the cops needed a lot more than a disgusting display to infer any actual physical threat Biden, Pelosi or Fauci. There is, however, a lesson. By showcasing their nooses for their neighbors, the couple in question made a political statement that is protected from censorship, but not from judgment.

As Sabato noted: “If you decide to be nasty and offensive in public, then you must expect the blowback. Others have an equal right to express themselves.”

The Albemarle County Board did that Wednesday: “Just because something may be legal,” it said in a statement, “does not make it right, moral, or acceptable. We do not believe that this kind of display has any place anywhere, and certainly not in Albemarle County.”