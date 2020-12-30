Opinion/Editorial: Needed from Congress: A front-line mindset on COVID

Making matters worse, Congress’ year-end achievement was tucked into a record-long, 5,593-page piece of legislation, with only a few hours for members to review.

If only local governments had such luxuries. For months, we have seen city and county leaders across Virginia adapt on the fly, with little to no guidance on how to handle unplanned circumstances and swings in local revenues.

With an initial Dec. 31 deadline to use the money, that “hodgepodge” not only made it difficult to apply aid to relevant expenses — from salaries for public safety employees to computers for public school students. It also created a messy auditing process.

Per a news release from the Economic Policy Institute, local and state aid, plus corporate immunity provisions, were big sticking points that delayed a second round of relief. Neither was included in last week’s federal relief deal.

Heading into 2021, these issues will not go away. The intense need to recruit and retain front-line workers — from police, to teachers, to 911 dispatchers — will be just as high. The struggle for businesses to implement safe settings amid a highly contagious virus will persist. Large swaths of the public will patiently wait for a vaccine and keep following emergency precautions.