Opinion/Editorial: NCAA must set new rules

The free labor of college football players enables coaches and athletic directors to be paid millions. It supports other sports at schools, and in that way subsidizes Olympic development and other elements of the amazingly lucrative American sports ecosystem. TV networks that cut deals with the NCAA and athletic conferences are watching with an eye toward new opportunities — which are likely to favor the most successful schools and leave the others running even harder to catch up.

Under current NCAA policy, students cannot be paid, and the scholarship money colleges can offer is capped at the cost of attending the school. The NCAA is struggling to come up with a name, image, likeness policy as several states have passed laws establishing their own rules.

The NCAA wants Congress to set rules. In this case, the NCAA can’t get away with trying to pass the buck.

It would like to avoid further litigation, but that’s just not going to happen in modern America. So rather than waiting for a court ruling that could throw out current restrictions without setting new rules, setting up a hodgepodge of rules under various state laws and individual university policies, the NCAA must take responsibility.