Opinion/Editorial: Natural history museum is making progress

It’s a long way from a groundbreaking ceremony, but a sign-unveiling ceremony is moving in the right direction.
City officials joined with representatives of the Virginia Museum of Natural History to reveal a sign at the site of the planned VMNH satellite campus in Waynesboro.
“With 20,000 square feet of exhibit space, we will interpret the natural history of the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley for all citizens,” said Thomas Benzing, chairman of the museum’s Board of Trustees.
“There are stories to be told about the unique geology of these mountains and this river,” he said. The South River, a tributary of the Shenandoah, runs through Waynesboro.
And the prediction is: People will want to hear those stories.
The Waynesboro campus is expected to draw 65,000 visitors per year, 40,000 of them from outside the area. The tourism figure is predicated in part on visitation to the nearby Skyline Drive and Blue Ridge Parkway; tourists have only to come off the mountain and drive a mere three miles to reach the Waynesboro site.
A feasibility study said the museum will bring in an average of $335,000 per year in its first five years of operation, compared to expenses of around $250,000, according to the project’s website.
The parent museum in Martinsville has had success in a similar vein. Established by a private foundation in 1984, it was acquired as a state agency in 1988. It opened a new campus there in 2007. Prior to COVID, it was drawing 57% of its attendance from outside its local area, it reported last year. Many of the visitors were families with children; also, many students participated in museum programs not only by visiting the site but also seeing its traveling exhibits or joining online offerings.
The museum is affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution, has a collection of over 10 million catalogued items, and is known for its research programs.
The Waynesboro campus has been envisioned as including live plants and animals, laboratory space, and an early childhood learning center along with other exhibits and amenities.
Officials have said all along, though, that the design will depend on a number of factors going forward, including public input. Officials said the museum will seek the opinions of the community and other stakeholders during the design process.
The VMNH’s scope is impressive. Its mission focuses — naturally — on Virginia and the Southeast, but in its extensive collection it also has items from around the world. It is exciting to contemplate such bounty potentially being shared with the Waynesboro campus, bringing these fascinating exhibits closer to home.
As we’ve observed before, such a facility also could prove a boon for Albemarle County and Charlottesville. Visitors from beyond the day-trip range will have all the more reason to settle down and stay awhile in order to see all the region has to offer.
The museum also has value for its potential to educate visitors and engage them in wonder over our natural world. Such understanding and appreciation are crucial to motivating society protecting our natural resources.
The VMNH already has a reputation for educating young people, and it looks as if it will be incorporating that ethic into its Waynesboro campus.
The General Assembly has approved funding that moves the museum beyond conceptual design and into the type of detailed design that will be necessary for construction. That design process will begin in July and is expected to take 18 months to complete. At that point, construction can begin. If all goes well, the museum should open in 2025.
Congratulations to Waynesboro and the VMNH on their joint project and on getting ever closer to that all-important groundbreaking.
We look forward to seeing what positive impact it will have on our communities.
Information links:
https://www.vmnh.net/projects/waynesboro-campus
https://newsvirginian.com/news/waynesboro-hosts-sign-unveiling-for-virginia-museum-of-natural-history-campus/article_0ee639a2-b8ed-11eb-84d2-df228af14e48.html