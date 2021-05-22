Opinion/Editorial: Natural history museum is making progress

It’s a long way from a groundbreaking ceremony, but a sign-unveiling ceremony is moving in the right direction.

City officials joined with representatives of the Virginia Museum of Natural History to reveal a sign at the site of the planned VMNH satellite campus in Waynesboro.

“With 20,000 square feet of exhibit space, we will interpret the natural history of the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley for all citizens,” said Thomas Benzing, chairman of the museum’s Board of Trustees.

“There are stories to be told about the unique geology of these mountains and this river,” he said. The South River, a tributary of the Shenandoah, runs through Waynesboro.

And the prediction is: People will want to hear those stories.

The Waynesboro campus is expected to draw 65,000 visitors per year, 40,000 of them from outside the area. The tourism figure is predicated in part on visitation to the nearby Skyline Drive and Blue Ridge Parkway; tourists have only to come off the mountain and drive a mere three miles to reach the Waynesboro site.

A feasibility study said the museum will bring in an average of $335,000 per year in its first five years of operation, compared to expenses of around $250,000, according to the project’s website.