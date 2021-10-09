Opinion/Editorial: Nation expands bounds

Congratulations to the Monacan Indian Nation on its purchase of nearly 1,300 acres in Amherst County. The tribe already is headquartered in Amherst; this property will allow consolidation of existing activities plus the chance to add new ones — including development of a rehab center and, possibly, creation of housing and a retirement community.

The site also may be used for the nation’s annual pow-wow, when it is resumed after the COVID pandemic wanes. The gathering has been held on rented land.

The Monacans once were widespread and powerful in the mid-Atlantic region. Their territory covered half of Virginia, and there are historic accounts indicating their presence in Albemarle County.

They’ve been federally recognized since 2018, and this land purchase is another milestone in their resurgence.