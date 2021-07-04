Opinion/Editorial: Musings on the Fourth of July

We celebrate this Fourth of July amid a crisis of confidence, with public approval of Congress hovering at only around 30%, according to one poll, and approval of the president just slightly above 50%, according to another.

And yet, the United States still stands as a beacon of freedom and economic opportunity. Indeed, our reputation for bestowing these benefits, ironically, contributes to one of our current crises.

The body blows to our national identity and trust in government have been hitting faster and harder in recent years.

An almost unchecked influx of illegal immigrants at our southern border has confounded successive administrations and does not appear to be on its way to a solution today. The proper role of legal immigration and how (or even whether) to stop lawbreakers have been divisive topics at least since the Reagan administration. The body politic is divided on what should be the appropriate responses.

Racial unrest and the effects of racial disparities tug and tear at the fabric of our society, and the tempo of this unrest seems to be increasing. Meanwhile, Charlottesville has not yet recovered from the white-supremacist invasion of 2017. As a recent Daily Progress story noted (June 30/July 1), at least one lawsuit stemming from those events is still making its way through the courts.