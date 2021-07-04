Opinion/Editorial: Musings on the Fourth of July

We celebrate this Fourth of July amid a crisis of confidence, with public approval of Congress hovering at only around 30%, according to one poll, and approval of the president just slightly above 50%, according to another.
And yet, the United States still stands as a beacon of freedom and economic opportunity. Indeed, our reputation for bestowing these benefits, ironically, contributes to one of our current crises.
The body blows to our national identity and trust in government have been hitting faster and harder in recent years.
An almost unchecked influx of illegal immigrants at our southern border has confounded successive administrations and does not appear to be on its way to a solution today. The proper role of legal immigration and how (or even whether) to stop lawbreakers have been divisive topics at least since the Reagan administration. The body politic is divided on what should be the appropriate responses.
Racial unrest and the effects of racial disparities tug and tear at the fabric of our society, and the tempo of this unrest seems to be increasing. Meanwhile, Charlottesville has not yet recovered from the white-supremacist invasion of 2017. As a recent Daily Progress story noted (June 30/July 1), at least one lawsuit stemming from those events is still making its way through the courts.
Discontent also seethes over a growing gap between the ultra-rich and the rest of American society, and especially over the plight of the very poor. The economic divide often intersects with the racial divide, leaving some Black residents and others of color in particularly fraught circumstances. Attention to this concern is reflected locally in Albemarle County and, especially, in Charlottesville by efforts to boost the availability of affordable housing, among other initiatives.
In the midst of all this, we’ve also faced a global pandemic — which, like many other issues, fractured the nation along political lines. Some citizens supported health and safety over freedom of choice by embracing governments’ emergency orders on how to behave during the pandemic; others elevated the principle of individual freedom over pragmatic health orders.
But today is a day to focus not on what divides us, but on what unites. We can return to our disputes later; for now, we should acknowledge and celebrate the good that surrounds us.
Despite all damages and doubts, the United States remains both a model of freedom, attracting those from other lands seeking a better life, and an exporter of democracy, sending our ideals and ideas abroad to help other countries give their citizens a better life at home.
Monticello, of course, stands as an iconic example of both those qualities. Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence remains a blueprint for other countries seeking to enshrine freedom.
Meanwhile, every year Mr. Jefferson’s home hosts a naturalization ceremony for dozens of people who proudly choose to become citizens of the United States. Their stories are often extraordinary.
For a booster shot of patriotism, every native-born citizen within reach of Monticello should attend such a ceremony at least once. (Sorry, this year’s event isn’t open to the public, but will be live-streamed from the Monticello website, on Facebook and on YouTube.) Be prepared for tears and for cheers. You’ll be reminded why this is still the greatest nation on Earth.
As one person has put it, one of the reasons that makes America special is that, despite our mistakes, this is a country that keeps on trying to get things right.
On this Independence Day, we have many errors to correct to safeguard our individual freedoms. May our leaders find the will, and the humility, to do so.
Editor’s note: This editorial was revised and updated from a version that originally ran in 2013.
