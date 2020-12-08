Opinion/Editorial: More on public housing security

Public housing residents in Charlottesville, especially those on South First Street, continue to be frustrated by what they see as a sluggish response to their requests for beefed-up security.
Actually, officials are moving fairly quickly compared with the typical pace of bureaucracy. But if that’s not fast enough to keep up with increasing crime, then even an improved response might not be adequate.
At the same time, officials are tasked with balancing interests on a larger scale than those of any single public housing complex. When the issue of surveillance cameras for South First Street came up, it was wisely noted that policies for using the data collected from those cameras first needed to be established, and that policies should be applied uniformly at all the city’s public housing sites for fairness and consistency.
Establishing policies that function across a bigger framework will take a little time, if done correctly.
But residents’ frustration is understandable.
A dozen times so far this year, police have responded to shots-fired calls on South First Street — as many as the previous four years combined, according to CPD data. The areas around the South First Street and Westhaven public housing complexes have seen at least three killings and 63 reports of shots fired in the past five years.
Last month, 27-year-old DreShawn McDonald was shot to death at South First Street. That prompted an emergency safety meeting for the complex, which resulted in stepped-up police patrols in the area. Since then, no shots-fired calls for help have come from South First Street.
But residents everywhere have to be unnerved that four shootings have taken three lives in the city in just the past few weeks: on Nov. 5 (Mr. McDonald); on Nov. 14 on Orangedale Avenue (Tiewan Benston); on Nov. 28 on McIntire Road (Tanya Wheeler). And on Dec. 6, another victim (unidentified, and still alive, as of this writing) was shot on Ridge Street. Like the killing on Nov. 28, it was described by police as an ambush-type shooting.
Residents have managed to push safety to the top of the agenda for the South First Street complex.
“Enough is enough,” said Angela Barnes at a recent safety committee meeting of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority. “When do we start fixing it and stop covering up things?”
She’s a big fan of surveillance cameras — although she pointed out that the cameras could be used for purposes besides safety. For instance, as landlord the CRHA could use data thus collected to document lease violations — which might work to tenants’ disadvantage.
That’s why it’s vital to have solid policies in place that would limit the amount of data collected and the way such data is used. In the past in this space, we have questioned the push for surveillance cameras — such as at Albemarle County stoplights or on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall — precisely because of the temptation to use that information against citizens in broader contexts.
The CRHA has a contract with a private company to provide security during weekends. If cameras are installed, do private companies get access to the data? Or does the police department get access? Or both?
The housing authority and its residents will need to weigh these and other issues in determining the optimal balance between physical safety and protection of civil freedoms.
And then there are practical matters such as finding funds to install cameras. Much of the funding for public housing comes from the federal government, which has cut its support in recent years.
All of these concerns have the potential to delay implementation of new security measures. Still, residents are right to insist on speed. Their input is crucial in persuading officials to act as quickly as possible.
