Opinion/Editorial: More on public housing security

Last month, 27-year-old DreShawn McDonald was shot to death at South First Street. That prompted an emergency safety meeting for the complex, which resulted in stepped-up police patrols in the area. Since then, no shots-fired calls for help have come from South First Street.

But residents everywhere have to be unnerved that four shootings have taken three lives in the city in just the past few weeks: on Nov. 5 (Mr. McDonald); on Nov. 14 on Orangedale Avenue (Tiewan Benston); on Nov. 28 on McIntire Road (Tanya Wheeler). And on Dec. 6, another victim (unidentified, and still alive, as of this writing) was shot on Ridge Street. Like the killing on Nov. 28, it was described by police as an ambush-type shooting.

Residents have managed to push safety to the top of the agenda for the South First Street complex.

“Enough is enough,” said Angela Barnes at a recent safety committee meeting of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority. “When do we start fixing it and stop covering up things?”

She’s a big fan of surveillance cameras — although she pointed out that the cameras could be used for purposes besides safety. For instance, as landlord the CRHA could use data thus collected to document lease violations — which might work to tenants’ disadvantage.