Opinion/Editorial: More mental muscle

For ’rithmetic (and more), some local students are getting a boost from the annual M-Cubed Summer Math Academy.

The program had to go virtual last year due to COVID, but this year is operating in a shortened hybrid format.

M-Cubed — it stands for math, men, mission — is sponsored by 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, an organization that advocates for positive change throughout the community while focusing specifically on the well-being and advancement of young Black men. One of its goals is to help erase the educational achievement gap for Black male students.

Within that framework, the summer academy focuses on math skills, such as algebra and geometry, to help students get ready for higher-level classes in high school.

But they learn life skills as well.

Miles White, for instance, has gained self-confidence as a result of his repeated participation in the program.

“I feel confident enough to raise my hand even if I get the question wrong,” he told The Daily Progress. That’s a level of self-assurance not all adults can claim.