Opinion/Editorial: More laws not needed on terror

Following the Jan. 6 mob rampage at the U.S. Capitol came cursory demands that lawmakers at the state and federal levels “do something”—the something this time being passing new domestic terrorism laws. But such laws are unnecessary and potentially harmful to Americans’ civil liberties.
Federal law defines “domestic terrorism” as violations of the criminal laws that occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the U.S. that are dangerous to human life and “appear to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; influence government policy by intimidation or coercion; or affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping.”
However, there’s no federal or state law under which an individual can be charged with “domestic terrorism.” Efforts are underway by the Biden administration and Congress to change that.
But Americans should think twice about supporting such efforts. Civil libertarians and legal experts say that could open a Pandora’s box of increased surveillance of all American citizens.
That may sound like a good idea, but people should be careful what they wish for. Depending on their political or ideological positions, one person’s “protester” could be another person’s “domestic terrorist.” And vice versa.
And any responsible attempt to define “domestic terrorist” would have to answer these questions:
What’s the difference between incidents of mass civil disobedience for a worthy cause and domestic terrorism? Does it matter if one is spontaneous and the other is planned in advance?
Does civil disobedience turn into domestic terrorism only after somebody gets killed — or just if they’re in fear of their lives?
Does it matter if public or private property is destroyed?
Were the outbreaks of violence last summer here in Virginia and other states following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis a form of domestic terrorism on par with the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month?
Or were those riots, dubbed “mostly peaceful” protests by some in the media, totally different because of the supposed intent of the lawbreakers?
Using the same counterterrorism tools that are necessary and appropriate to identify, track and stop foreign actors plotting against the United States against Americans would shred the Bill of Rights. And Manar Waheed, senior legislative counsel for the ACLU, points out that there are more than 50 federal criminal statutes already on the books that can be used to charge those who engage in acts of domestic terrorism.
“The ACLU opposes any legislation that would enhance existing domestic terrorism powers … as well the creation of additional domestic terrorism related crimes. There is absolutely no need for a new law,” Waheed said.
Even without a domestic terrorism law, an FBI office in Virginia was able to predict the siege of the U.S. Capitol a day before it happened and even “issued an explicit internal warning that extremists were preparing to travel to Washington to commit violence and ‘war’.”
Why that warning went unheeded is a question for another day, but it underscores the fact that federal agents are already able to collect such intelligence on domestic groups that are planning violence in the homeland.
Instead of a new domestic terrorism law that intrudes even more on civil liberties, the states and the federal government should vigorously enforce the criminal laws that are already on the books.
From The Free Lance-Star, Fredericksburg. Editorials published from other sources do not always represent the viewpoints of The Daily Progress, but are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.